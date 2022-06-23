Keegan Bradley shoots 1-under 69 in round one of the Travelers Championship

In his first round at the Travelers Championship, Keegan Bradley hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Bradley finished his day tied for 53rd at 1 under; J.T. Poston and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 8 under; Xander Schauffele and Martin Laird are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Webb Simpson, Charles Howell III, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 5th at 6 under.

At the 341-yard par-4 second, Bradley got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Bradley to 1 over for the round.

On the 443-yard par-4 seventh hole, Bradley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bradley to even-par for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 ninth hole, Bradley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bradley to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Bradley's 132 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bradley to 2 under for the round.