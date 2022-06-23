K.H. Lee putts well in round one of the Travelers Championship

K.H. Lee hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Travelers Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Lee finished his day tied for 30th at 2 under; J.T. Poston and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 8 under; Xander Schauffele and Martin Laird are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Webb Simpson, Charles Howell III, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 5th at 6 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 462-yard par-4 10th hole, K.H. Lee chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved K.H. Lee to 1 under for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 13th, Lee had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Lee to even for the round.

After a 265 yard drive on the 296-yard par-4 15th, Lee chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 second, Lee had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Lee to 1 under for the round.

On the 481-yard par-4 fourth hole, Lee reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 2 under for the round.