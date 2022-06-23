Justin Lower shoots 2-over 72 in round one of the Travelers Championship

In his first round at the Travelers Championship, Justin Lower hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Lower finished his day tied for 109th at 2 over; J.T. Poston and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 8 under; Xander Schauffele and Martin Laird are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Webb Simpson, Charles Howell III, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 5th at 6 under.

At the 341-yard par-4 second hole, Lower reached the green in 2 and had a disappointing four-putt for double bogey putting him at 2 over for the round.

After a 269 yard drive on the 431-yard par-4 third, Lower chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lower to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Lower's 176 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lower to 2 over for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Lower got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Lower to 3 over for the round.

On the 158-yard par-3 11th, Lower's his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 523-yard par-5 13th hole, Lower hit an approach shot from 85 yards to 8 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lower to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 421-yard par-4 14th hole, Lower had a 170 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lower to 2 over for the round.