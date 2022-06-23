Joshua Creel putts well but delivers a 2-over 72 first round in the Travelers Championship

In his first round at the Travelers Championship, Joshua Creel hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Creel finished his day tied for 109th at 2 over; J.T. Poston and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 8 under; Xander Schauffele and Martin Laird are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Webb Simpson, Charles Howell III, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 5th at 6 under.

On the par-4 12th, Joshua Creel's 152 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Joshua Creel to 1 under for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 13th, Creel got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Creel to even-par for the round.

At the 171-yard par-3 16th, Creel hit a tee shot 166 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Creel to 1 under for the round.

Creel got a bogey on the 444-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Creel to even for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Creel had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Creel to 1 over for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Creel's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.