Joseph Bramlett shoots 3-under 67 in round one of the Travelers Championship

Joseph Bramlett hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Bramlett finished his day tied for 15th at 3 under; J.T. Poston and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 8 under; Xander Schauffele and Martin Laird are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Webb Simpson, Charles Howell III, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 5th at 6 under.

On the 296-yard par-4 15th hole, Bramlett reached the green in 2 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bramlett to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Bramlett had a 105 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bramlett to 2 under for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 sixth hole, Bramlett reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bramlett to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Bramlett's 99 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bramlett to 4 under for the round.