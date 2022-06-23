Jordan Spieth shoots 5-over 75 in round one of the Travelers Championship

In his first round at the Travelers Championship, Jordan Spieth hit 10 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Spieth finished his day tied for 148th at 5 over; J.T. Poston and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 8 under; Xander Schauffele and Martin Laird are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Webb Simpson, Charles Howell III, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 5th at 6 under.

At the 431-yard par-4 third, Spieth's tee shot went 279 yards to the native area, his second shot was a drop, his third shot went 138 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his approach went 35 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved Spieth to 1 over for the round.

At the 223-yard par-3 fifth, Spieth hit a tee shot 228 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spieth to even-par for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Spieth hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Spieth at 1 over for the round.

Spieth got a bogey on the 406-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Spieth to 2 over for the round.

On the 158-yard par-3 11th, Spieth's his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Spieth's 115 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Spieth to 4 over for the round.

On the 296-yard par-4 15th hole, Spieth reached the green in 2 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spieth to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Spieth had a 108 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Spieth to 5 over for the round.