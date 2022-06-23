Jonas Blixt putts well in round one of the Travelers Championship

In his first round at the Travelers Championship, Jonas Blixt hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Blixt finished his day tied for 53rd at 1 under; J.T. Poston and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 8 under; Xander Schauffele and Martin Laird are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Webb Simpson, Charles Howell III, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 5th at 6 under.

At the 158-yard par-3 11th, Jonas Blixt hit a tee shot 152 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jonas Blixt to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Blixt's 133 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Blixt to 2 under for the round.

On the 296-yard par-4 15th hole, Blixt reached the green in 2 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Blixt to 3 under for the round.

Blixt got a bogey on the 444-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Blixt to 2 under for the round.

On the 431-yard par-4 third, Blixt had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Blixt to 1 under for the round.