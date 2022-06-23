  • Jonas Blixt putts well in round one of the Travelers Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2022 Travelers Championship, Jonas Blixt makes a 7-foot birdie putt on the par-4 15th hole.
    Highlights

    Jonas Blixt makes birdie on No. 15 at Travelers

    In the opening round of the 2022 Travelers Championship, Jonas Blixt makes a 7-foot birdie putt on the par-4 15th hole.