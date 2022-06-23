John Huh shoots 3-under 67 in round one of the Travelers Championship

In his first round at the Travelers Championship, John Huh hit 12 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Huh finished his day tied for 15th at 3 under; J.T. Poston and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 8 under; Xander Schauffele and Martin Laird are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Webb Simpson, Charles Howell III, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 5th at 6 under.

At the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Huh hit a tee shot 212 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Huh to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Huh's 142 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Huh to 2 under for the round.

On the 158-yard par-3 11th, Huh's his second shot went 26 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a 267 yard drive on the 523-yard par-5 13th, Huh chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Huh to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 14th hole, Huh had a 178 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Huh to 3 under for the round.

At the 171-yard par-3 16th, Huh hit a tee shot 168 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Huh to 4 under for the round.

Huh got a bogey on the 444-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Huh to 3 under for the round.