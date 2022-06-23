Joel Dahmen shoots 3-under 67 in round one of the Travelers Championship

In his first round at the Travelers Championship, Joel Dahmen hit 12 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Dahmen finished his day tied for 15th at 3 under; J.T. Poston and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 8 under; Xander Schauffele and Martin Laird are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Webb Simpson, Charles Howell III, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 5th at 6 under.

After a 299 yard drive on the 481-yard par-4 fourth, Dahmen chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Dahmen to 1 over for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 sixth hole, Dahmen reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dahmen to even-par for the round.

At the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Dahmen hit a tee shot 209 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dahmen to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Dahmen's 97 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Dahmen to 2 under for the round.

After a 279 yard drive on the 523-yard par-5 13th, Dahmen chipped his fifth shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Dahmen to 1 under for the round.

On the 296-yard par-4 15th hole, Dahmen reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-inch putt for birdie. This moved Dahmen to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Dahmen had a 144 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Dahmen to 3 under for the round.