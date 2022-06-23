Joaquin Niemann shoots 3-over 73 in round one of the Travelers Championship

In his first round at the Travelers Championship, Joaquin Niemann hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Niemann finished his day tied for 131st at 3 over; J.T. Poston and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 8 under; Xander Schauffele and Martin Laird are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Webb Simpson, Charles Howell III, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 5th at 6 under.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Niemann's tee shot went 213 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 286 yard drive on the 523-yard par-5 13th, Niemann chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Niemann to 2 over for the round.

Niemann got a bogey on the 444-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Niemann to 3 over for the round.