Jim Herman shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the Travelers Championship

In his first round at the Travelers Championship, Jim Herman hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Herman finished his day tied for 93rd at 1 over; J.T. Poston and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 8 under; Xander Schauffele and Martin Laird are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Webb Simpson, Charles Howell III, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 5th at 6 under.

On the par-4 third, Herman's 161 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Herman to 1 under for the round.

Herman got a bogey on the 481-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Herman to even-par for the round.

At the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Herman hit a tee shot 209 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Herman to 1 under for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 ninth, Herman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Herman to even for the round.

Herman got a bogey on the 462-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Herman to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 431-yard par-4 17th hole, Herman had a 108 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Herman to 2 over for the round.

At the 444-yard par-4 18th, Herman reached the green in 2 and rolled a 32-foot putt for birdie. This put Herman at 1 over for the round.