Jhonattan Vegas shoots 2-over 72 in round one of the Travelers Championship

In his first round at the Travelers Championship, Jhonattan Vegas hit 11 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Vegas finished his day tied for 109th at 2 over; J.T. Poston and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 8 under; Xander Schauffele and Martin Laird are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Webb Simpson, Charles Howell III, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 5th at 6 under.

At the 434-yard par-4 first, Vegas got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Vegas to 1 over for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 sixth hole, Vegas reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Vegas to even-par for the round.

Vegas got a bogey on the 411-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Vegas to 2 over for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 13th hole, Vegas reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Vegas to 1 over for the round.

On the 296-yard par-4 15th hole, Vegas reached the green in 2 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Vegas to even for the round.