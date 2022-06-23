-
Jason Kokrak putts well in round one of the Travelers Championship
June 23, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Jason Kokrak makes short birdie putt at Travelers
In the opening round of the 2022 Travelers Championship, Jason Kokrak makes birdie on the par-4 15th hole.
In his first round at the Travelers Championship, Jason Kokrak hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kokrak finished his day tied for 15th at 3 under; J.T. Poston and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 8 under; Xander Schauffele and Martin Laird are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Webb Simpson, Charles Howell III, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 5th at 6 under.
Jason Kokrak got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Jason Kokrak to 1 over for the round.
After a 299 yard drive on the 296-yard par-4 15th, Kokrak chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kokrak to 3 under for the round.
