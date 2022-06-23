Jason Kokrak putts well in round one of the Travelers Championship

In his first round at the Travelers Championship, Jason Kokrak hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kokrak finished his day tied for 15th at 3 under; J.T. Poston and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 8 under; Xander Schauffele and Martin Laird are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Webb Simpson, Charles Howell III, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 5th at 6 under.

Jason Kokrak got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Jason Kokrak to 1 over for the round.

After a 299 yard drive on the 296-yard par-4 15th, Kokrak chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kokrak to 3 under for the round.