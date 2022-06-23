Jason Day shoots 4-over 74 in round one of the Travelers Championship

In his first round at the Travelers Championship, Jason Day hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Day finished his day tied for 141st at 4 over; J.T. Poston and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 8 under; Xander Schauffele and Martin Laird are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Webb Simpson, Charles Howell III, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 5th at 6 under.

Day got a bogey on the 462-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Day to 1 over for the round.

After a 267 yard drive on the 296-yard par-4 15th, Day chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Day to even-par for the round.

On the 171-yard par-3 16th, Day's his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

At the 431-yard par-4 17th, Day got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Day to 2 over for the round.

On the 434-yard par-4 first, Day had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Day to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 second, Day's 96 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Day to 2 over for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 fifth, Day's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After a 277 yard drive on the 443-yard par-4 seventh, Day chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Day to 4 over for the round.