Jared Wolfe shoots 5-over 75 in round one of the Travelers Championship

In his first round at the Travelers Championship, Jared Wolfe hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Wolfe finished his day tied for 148th at 5 over; J.T. Poston and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 8 under; Xander Schauffele and Martin Laird are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Webb Simpson, Charles Howell III, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 5th at 6 under.

Wolfe got a bogey on the 411-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Wolfe to 1 over for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 13th, Wolfe got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Wolfe to 2 over for the round.

On the 421-yard par-4 14th, Wolfe had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wolfe to 3 over for the round.

Wolfe tee shot went 154 yards to the left rough and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Wolfe to 6 over for the round.

On the par-4 second, Wolfe's 114 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wolfe to 5 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 481-yard par-4 fourth hole, Wolfe had a 148 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wolfe to 4 over for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 fifth, Wolfe hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Wolfe at 5 over for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Wolfe reached the green in 3 and sunk a 30-foot putt for birdie. This put Wolfe at 4 over for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Wolfe's tee shot went 207 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Wolfe's 74 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wolfe to 5 over for the round.