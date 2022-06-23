James Hahn shoots 2-over 72 in round one of the Travelers Championship

James Hahn hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Hahn finished his day tied for 109th at 2 over; J.T. Poston and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 8 under; Xander Schauffele and Martin Laird are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Webb Simpson, Charles Howell III, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 5th at 6 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 341-yard par-4 second hole, Hahn had a 88 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hahn to 1 under for the round.

After a 285 yard drive on the 406-yard par-4 ninth, Hahn chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hahn to even for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 158-yard par-3 11th, Hahn missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Hahn to even-par for the round.

On the 411-yard par-4 12th, Hahn had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hahn to 1 over for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 13th, Hahn had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Hahn to 2 over for the round.