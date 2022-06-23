-
J.T. Poston delivers a bogey-free 8-under 62 in the first at the Travelers Championship
June 23, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
J.T. Poston holes 17-footer for birdie at Travelers
In the opening round of the 2022 Travelers Championship, J.T. Poston makes birdie on the par-4 9th hole.
J.T. Poston hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Travelers Championship, and finished the round bogey free. Poston finished his day tied for 1st at 8 under with Rory McIlroy; Xander Schauffele and Martin Laird are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Webb Simpson, Charles Howell III, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 5th at 6 under.
At the 158-yard par-3 11th, J.T. Poston hit a tee shot 156 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved J.T. Poston to 1 under for the round.
On the 523-yard par-5 13th hole, Poston reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poston to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 14th hole, Poston had a 123 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Poston to 3 under for the round.
On the 296-yard par-4 15th hole, Poston reached the green in 2 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Poston to 4 under for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Poston's 139 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 5th under-par hole in a row and moved Poston to 6 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 443-yard par-4 seventh hole, Poston had a 152 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Poston to 7 under for the round.
On the 406-yard par-4 ninth hole, Poston reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poston to 8 under for the round.
