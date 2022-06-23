J.J. Spaun finishes with Even-par 70 in first round of the Travelers Championship

In his first round at the Travelers Championship, J.J. Spaun hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Spaun finished his day tied for 69th at even par; J.T. Poston and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 8 under; Xander Schauffele and Martin Laird are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Webb Simpson, Charles Howell III, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 5th at 6 under.

Spaun got a bogey on the 481-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Spaun to 1 over for the round.

After a 238 yard drive on the 411-yard par-4 12th, Spaun chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Spaun to 1 over for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 13th hole, Spaun reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spaun to even-par for the round.