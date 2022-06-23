Strong putting brings J.J. Henry an even-par round one of the Travelers Championship

J.J. Henry hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Travelers Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Henry finished his day tied for 69th at even par; J.T. Poston and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 8 under; Xander Schauffele and Martin Laird are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Webb Simpson, Charles Howell III, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 5th at 6 under.

On the 431-yard par-4 third, J.J. Henry had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving J.J. Henry to 1 over for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 fifth, Henry's tee shot went 217 yards to the right rough and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

Henry got a bogey on the 462-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Henry to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 411-yard par-4 12th hole, Henry had a 140 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Henry to 1 over for the round.

Henry missed the green on his first shot on the 171-yard par-3 16th but had a chip in from 8 yards for birdie. This moved Henry to even for the round.