Henrik Norlander shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the Travelers Championship

Henrik Norlander hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Norlander finished his day tied for 93rd at 1 over; J.T. Poston and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 8 under; Xander Schauffele and Martin Laird are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Webb Simpson, Charles Howell III, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 5th at 6 under.

On the 434-yard par-4 first, Norlander had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Norlander to 1 over for the round.

After a 283 yard drive on the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Norlander chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Norlander to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 462-yard par-4 10th hole, Norlander had a 176 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Norlander to even for the round.

Norlander stuck his tee shot right next to the pin, setting himself up for a sub 1-foot birdie on the 171-yard par-3 16th. This moved Norlander to even-par for the round.

Norlander got a bogey on the 431-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Norlander to 1 over for the round.