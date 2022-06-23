Bogey-free 3-under 67 by Hayden Buckley in the first round at the Travelers Championship

In his first round at the Travelers Championship, Hayden Buckley hit 12 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Buckley finished his day tied for 15th at 3 under; J.T. Poston and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 8 under; Xander Schauffele and Martin Laird are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Webb Simpson, Charles Howell III, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 5th at 6 under.

At the 158-yard par-3 11th, Hayden Buckley hit a tee shot 156 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hayden Buckley to 1 under for the round.

On the 296-yard par-4 15th hole, Buckley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Buckley to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Buckley's 149 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Buckley to 3 under for the round.