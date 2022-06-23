Harry Higgs shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the Travelers Championship

In his first round at the Travelers Championship, Harry Higgs hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Higgs finished his day tied for 93rd at 1 over; J.T. Poston and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 8 under; Xander Schauffele and Martin Laird are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Webb Simpson, Charles Howell III, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 5th at 6 under.

Higgs got a double bogey on the 341-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Higgs to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 sixth, Higgs hit his 143 yard approach to 9 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Higgs to 1 over for the round.

On the 421-yard par-4 14th, Higgs had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Higgs to 2 over for the round.

After a 261 yard drive on the 296-yard par-4 15th, Higgs chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Higgs to 1 over for the round.