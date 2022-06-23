Harris English shoots 4-under 66 in round one of the Travelers Championship

Harris English hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. English finished his day tied for 10th at 4 under; J.T. Poston and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 8 under; Xander Schauffele and Martin Laird are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Webb Simpson, Charles Howell III, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 5th at 6 under.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 341-yard par-4 second hole, English had a 90 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved English to 1 under for the round.

At the 431-yard par-4 third, English got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved English to even for the round.

English hit his tee at the green on the 223-yard par-3 fifth, setting himself up for a long 45-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved English to 1 under for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 sixth hole, English reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved English to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 462-yard par-4 10th hole, English chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved English to 3 under for the round.

After a 240 yard drive on the 411-yard par-4 12th, English chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved English to 2 under for the round.

After a 265 yard drive on the 523-yard par-5 13th, English chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved English to 3 under for the round.

On the 296-yard par-4 15th hole, English reached the green in 2 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved English to 4 under for the round.