Harold Varner III shoots 2-over 72 in round one of the Travelers Championship

Harold Varner III hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Varner III finished his day tied for 109th at 2 over; J.T. Poston and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 8 under; Xander Schauffele and Martin Laird are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Webb Simpson, Charles Howell III, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 5th at 6 under.

After a 243 yard drive on the 462-yard par-4 10th, Varner III chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Varner III to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 171-yard par-3 16th, Varner III missed a birdie attempt from 4-feet taking a par. This left Varner III to 3 over for the round.

After a 276 yard drive on the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Varner III chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Varner III to 2 over for the round.