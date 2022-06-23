-
Hank Lebioda shoots 4-under 66 in round one of the Travelers Championship
June 23, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Hank Lebioda nearly aces No. 16 to set up birdie at Travelers
In the opening round of the 2022 Travelers Championship, Hank Lebioda makes birdie on the par-3 16th hole.
Hank Lebioda hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Lebioda finished his day tied for 10th at 4 under; J.T. Poston and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 8 under; Xander Schauffele and Martin Laird are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Webb Simpson, Charles Howell III, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 5th at 6 under.
At the 431-yard par-4 third, Lebioda got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Lebioda to 1 over for the round.
Lebioda hit his tee at the green on the 202-yard par-3 eighth, setting himself up for a long 31-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Lebioda to even for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 ninth hole, Lebioda had a 123 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lebioda to 1 under for the round.
On the 523-yard par-5 13th, Lebioda had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lebioda to 2 under for the round.
On the 421-yard par-4 14th hole, Lebioda reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lebioda to 3 under for the round.
