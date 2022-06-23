Hank Lebioda shoots 4-under 66 in round one of the Travelers Championship

Hank Lebioda hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Lebioda finished his day tied for 10th at 4 under; J.T. Poston and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 8 under; Xander Schauffele and Martin Laird are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Webb Simpson, Charles Howell III, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 5th at 6 under.

At the 431-yard par-4 third, Lebioda got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Lebioda to 1 over for the round.

Lebioda hit his tee at the green on the 202-yard par-3 eighth, setting himself up for a long 31-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Lebioda to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 ninth hole, Lebioda had a 123 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lebioda to 1 under for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 13th, Lebioda had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lebioda to 2 under for the round.

On the 421-yard par-4 14th hole, Lebioda reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lebioda to 3 under for the round.