Greyson Sigg shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the Travelers Championship

In his first round at the Travelers Championship, Greyson Sigg hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Sigg finished his day tied for 93rd at 1 over; J.T. Poston and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 8 under; Xander Schauffele and Martin Laird are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Webb Simpson, Charles Howell III, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 5th at 6 under.

On the 296-yard par-4 15th hole, Sigg reached the green in 2 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sigg to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Sigg's 118 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sigg to 1 under for the round.

Sigg got a bogey on the 481-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sigg to even for the round.

Sigg tee shot went 239 yards to the left rough and his approach went 32 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Sigg to 1 over for the round.