Garrick Higgo shoots 2-over 72 in round one of the Travelers Championship

Garrick Higgo hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Higgo finished his day tied for 109th at 2 over; J.T. Poston and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 8 under; Xander Schauffele and Martin Laird are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Webb Simpson, Charles Howell III, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 5th at 6 under.

On the 523-yard par-5 13th, Higgo had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Higgo to 2 over for the round.

On the 421-yard par-4 14th, Higgo had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Higgo to 3 over for the round.

After a 297 yard drive on the 296-yard par-4 15th, Higgo chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Higgo to 2 over for the round.

On the 171-yard par-3 16th, Higgo's tee shot went 146 yards to the left rough and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.