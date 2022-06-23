Emiliano Grillo finishes with Even-par 70 in first round of the Travelers Championship

In his first round at the Travelers Championship, Emiliano Grillo hit 12 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Grillo finished his day tied for 69th at even par; J.T. Poston and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 8 under; Xander Schauffele and Martin Laird are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Webb Simpson, Charles Howell III, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 5th at 6 under.

On the 341-yard par-4 second hole, Grillo reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grillo to 1 under for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 sixth hole, Grillo reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grillo to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Grillo's 136 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Grillo to 3 under for the round.

Grillo got a bogey on the 296-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Grillo to 2 under for the round.