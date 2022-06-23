Dylan Wu shoots 2-over 72 in round one of the Travelers Championship

In his first round at the Travelers Championship, Dylan Wu hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Wu finished his day tied for 109th at 2 over; J.T. Poston and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 8 under; Xander Schauffele and Martin Laird are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Webb Simpson, Charles Howell III, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 5th at 6 under.

Wu got a bogey on the 341-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wu to 1 over for the round.

Wu tee shot went 232 yards to the fringe and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Wu to 2 over for the round.

On the 444-yard par-4 18th, Wu had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wu to 2 over for the round.