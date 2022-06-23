Dylan Frittelli putts well but delivers a 3-over 73 first round in the Travelers Championship

Dylan Frittelli hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Travelers Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Frittelli finished his day tied for 131st at 3 over; J.T. Poston and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 8 under; Xander Schauffele and Martin Laird are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Webb Simpson, Charles Howell III, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 5th at 6 under.

On the 434-yard par-4 first, Dylan Frittelli had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Dylan Frittelli to 1 over for the round.

After a 284 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 second, Frittelli chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Frittelli to even for the round.

Frittelli got a bogey on the 481-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Frittelli to 1 over for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 fifth, Frittelli's tee shot went 243 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

At the 158-yard par-3 11th, Frittelli hit a tee shot 158 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Frittelli to 1 over for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 13th hole, Frittelli reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Frittelli to 3 over for the round.

On the 421-yard par-4 14th, Frittelli had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Frittelli to 4 over for the round.

On the 296-yard par-4 15th hole, Frittelli reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-inch putt for birdie. This moved Frittelli to 3 over for the round.