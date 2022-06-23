  • Dylan Frittelli putts well but delivers a 3-over 73 first round in the Travelers Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2022 Travelers Championship, Dylan Frittelli makes a 22-foot par putt on the par-4 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Dylan Frittelli rolls in 22-footer for birdie at Travelers

    In the opening round of the 2022 Travelers Championship, Dylan Frittelli makes a 22-foot par putt on the par-4 17th hole.