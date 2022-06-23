Strong putting brings Doug Ghim an even-par round one of the Travelers Championship

Doug Ghim hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Travelers Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Ghim finished his day tied for 69th at even par; J.T. Poston and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 8 under; Xander Schauffele and Martin Laird are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Webb Simpson, Charles Howell III, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 5th at 6 under.

On the 411-yard par-4 12th, Doug Ghim had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Doug Ghim to 1 over for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 13th hole, Ghim reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ghim to even for the round.

On the 171-yard par-3 16th, Ghim's tee shot went 151 yards to the left rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Ghim had a 155 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ghim to even-par for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 sixth hole, Ghim reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ghim to 1 under for the round.

Ghim got a bogey on the 406-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ghim to even for the round.