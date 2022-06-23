Doc Redman putts well in round one of the Travelers Championship

Doc Redman hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Travelers Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Redman finished his day tied for 53rd at 1 under; J.T. Poston and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 8 under; Xander Schauffele and Martin Laird are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Webb Simpson, Charles Howell III, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 5th at 6 under.

On the 523-yard par-5 13th, Doc Redman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Doc Redman to 2 under for the round.

On the 421-yard par-4 14th, Redman had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Redman to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 341-yard par-4 second hole, Redman had a 99 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Redman to 3 under for the round.