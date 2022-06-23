  • Doc Redman putts well in round one of the Travelers Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2022 Travelers Championship, Doc Redman makes birdie on the par-3 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Doc Redman sticks tee shot to set up birdie at Travelers

    In the opening round of the 2022 Travelers Championship, Doc Redman makes birdie on the par-3 16th hole.