Denny McCarthy shoots Even-par 70 in round one of the Travelers Championship

Denny McCarthy hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at even for the tournament. McCarthy finished his day tied for 69th at even par; J.T. Poston and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 8 under; Xander Schauffele and Martin Laird are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Webb Simpson, Charles Howell III, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 5th at 6 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 462-yard par-4 10th hole, McCarthy had a 170 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McCarthy to 1 under for the round.

At the 341-yard par-4 second, McCarthy reached the green in 2 and rolled a 41-foot putt for birdie. This put McCarthy at 2 under for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 fifth, McCarthy's tee shot went 197 yards to the right rough and his approach went 34 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 sixth, McCarthy's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McCarthy to 2 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, McCarthy's tee shot went 199 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 ninth, McCarthy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McCarthy to even for the round.