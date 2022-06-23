Dawie van der Walt shoots 3-over 73 in round one of the Travelers Championship

In his first round at the Travelers Championship, Dawie van der Walt hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Van der Walt finished his day tied for 131st at 3 over; J.T. Poston and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 8 under; Xander Schauffele and Martin Laird are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Webb Simpson, Charles Howell III, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 5th at 6 under.

On the 523-yard par-5 13th, van der Walt had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved van der Walt to 1 under for the round.

On the 171-yard par-3 16th, van der Walt hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put van der Walt at even-par for the round.

Van der Walt got a bogey on the 444-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving van der Walt to 1 over for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, van der Walt tee shot went 214 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 5 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.