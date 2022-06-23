Davis Riley shoots 2-under 68 in round one of the Travelers Championship

Davis Riley hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Riley finished his day tied for 30th at 2 under; J.T. Poston and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 8 under; Xander Schauffele and Martin Laird are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Webb Simpson, Charles Howell III, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 5th at 6 under.

After a drive to the right rough on the 411-yard par-4 12th hole, Riley had a 147 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Riley to 1 under for the round.

On the 296-yard par-4 15th hole, Riley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Riley to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 223-yard par-3 green fifth, Riley suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Riley's 72 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Riley to 2 under for the round.