David Skinns shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the Travelers Championship

In his first round at the Travelers Championship, David Skinns hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Skinns finished his day tied for 93rd at 1 over; J.T. Poston and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 8 under; Xander Schauffele and Martin Laird are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Webb Simpson, Charles Howell III, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 5th at 6 under.

At the par-5 13th, Skinns chipped in his third shot from 18 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Skinns to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Skinns's 163 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Skinns to 3 under for the round.

Skinns got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Skinns to 2 under for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 second hole, Skinns reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Skinns to 3 under for the round.

Skinns's tee shot went 315 yards to the native area and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey on the 443-yard par-4 seventh. This moved Skinns to 2 under for the round.

At the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Skinns got on in 2 and missed a bogey putt from 3 feet to finish with 3-putt a double bogey. This moved Skinns to even-par for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 ninth, Skinns had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Skinns to 1 over for the round.