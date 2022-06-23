David Lipsky shoots Even-par 70 in round one of the Travelers Championship

David Lipsky hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at even for the tournament. Lipsky finished his day tied for 69th at even par; J.T. Poston and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 8 under; Xander Schauffele and Martin Laird are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Webb Simpson, Charles Howell III, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 5th at 6 under.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 13th, Lipsky hit his 90 yard approach to 3 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Lipsky to 1 under for the round.

On the 296-yard par-4 15th hole, Lipsky reached the green in 2 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lipsky to 2 under for the round.

On the 444-yard par-4 18th, Lipsky had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lipsky to 1 under for the round.

At the 434-yard par-4 first, Lipsky got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Lipsky to even for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 sixth hole, Lipsky reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lipsky to 1 under for the round.

Lipsky got a bogey on the 406-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lipsky to even-par for the round.