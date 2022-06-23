Danny Willett shoots Even-par 70 in round one of the Travelers Championship

Danny Willett hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at even for the tournament. Willett finished his day tied for 69th at even par; J.T. Poston and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 8 under; Xander Schauffele and Martin Laird are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Webb Simpson, Charles Howell III, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 5th at 6 under.

After a 287 yard drive on the 443-yard par-4 seventh, Willett chipped his fourth shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Willett to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 411-yard par-4 12th hole, Willett chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Willett to even for the round.

On the 296-yard par-4 15th hole, Willett reached the green in 2 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Willett to 1 under for the round.

After a 221 yard drive on the 444-yard par-4 18th, Willett chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Willett to even-par for the round.