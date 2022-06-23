Danny Lee putts well but delivers a 4-over 58 first round in the Travelers Championship

Danny Lee hit 7 of 15 greens in regulation during his first round at the Travelers Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Lee finished his day in 156th at 4 over; J.T. Poston and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 8 under; Xander Schauffele and Martin Laird are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Webb Simpson, Charles Howell III, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 5th at 6 under.

On the 444-yard par-4 18th, Danny Lee had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Danny Lee to even for the round.

Lee got a double bogey on the 481-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Lee to 3 over for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 fifth, Lee's his second shot went 11 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.