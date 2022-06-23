  • Danny Lee putts well but delivers a 4-over 58 first round in the Travelers Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2022 Travelers Championship, Danny Lee makes birdie on the par-4 15th hole.
    Highlights

    Danny Lee's chip-in birdie from 36 feet at Travelers

    In the opening round of the 2022 Travelers Championship, Danny Lee makes birdie on the par-4 15th hole.