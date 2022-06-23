Curtis Thompson shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the Travelers Championship

In his first round at the Travelers Championship, Curtis Thompson hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Thompson finished his day tied for 93rd at 1 over; J.T. Poston and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 8 under; Xander Schauffele and Martin Laird are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Webb Simpson, Charles Howell III, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 5th at 6 under.

Thompson got a bogey on the 462-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thompson to 1 over for the round.

After a 238 yard drive on the 296-yard par-4 15th, Thompson chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Thompson to 1 under for the round.

On the 171-yard par-3 16th, Thompson's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 second, Thompson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thompson to 2 over for the round.

After a 313 yard drive on the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Thompson chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Thompson to 1 over for the round.