Conrad Shindler putts himself to an even-par first round of the Travelers Championship

In his first round at the Travelers Championship, Conrad Shindler hit 10 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Shindler finished his day tied for 69th at even par; J.T. Poston and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 8 under; Xander Schauffele and Martin Laird are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Webb Simpson, Charles Howell III, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 5th at 6 under.

Conrad Shindler got a bogey on the 481-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Conrad Shindler to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 13th, Shindler hit his 85 yard approach to 4 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Shindler to even-par for the round.

On the 421-yard par-4 14th, Shindler had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Shindler to 1 over for the round.

On the 296-yard par-4 15th hole, Shindler reached the green in 2 and sunk a 35-inch putt for birdie. This moved Shindler to even for the round.