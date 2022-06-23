Cole Hammer putts well in round one of the Travelers Championship

Cole Hammer hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Travelers Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hammer finished his day tied for 53rd at 1 under; J.T. Poston and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 8 under; Xander Schauffele and Martin Laird are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Webb Simpson, Charles Howell III, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 5th at 6 under.

On the 434-yard par-4 first, Cole Hammer had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cole Hammer to 1 over for the round.

At the 431-yard par-4 third, Hammer reached the green in 2 and rolled a 41-foot putt for birdie. This put Hammer at even for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 fifth, Hammer's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the par-5 sixth, Hammer's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hammer to even-par for the round.

Hammer tee shot went 207 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 38 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he had a one-putt for bogey, bringing Hammer to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 14th hole, Hammer had a 147 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hammer to even for the round.

On the 296-yard par-4 15th hole, Hammer reached the green in 2 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hammer to 1 under for the round.