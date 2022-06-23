Christopher Gotterup shoots 2-under 68 in round one of the Travelers Championship

In his first round at the Travelers Championship, Christopher Gotterup hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Gotterup finished his day tied for 30th at 2 under; J.T. Poston and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 8 under; Xander Schauffele and Martin Laird are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Webb Simpson, Charles Howell III, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 5th at 6 under.

On the par-4 first, Gotterup's 137 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gotterup to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 341-yard par-4 second hole, Gotterup chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Gotterup to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 481-yard par-4 fourth hole, Gotterup had a 114 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gotterup to 3 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Gotterup's tee shot went 207 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the 158-yard par-3 11th, Gotterup's tee shot went 160 yards to the left rough and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

At the 411-yard par-4 12th, Gotterup got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Gotterup to even-par for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 13th hole, Gotterup reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gotterup to 1 under for the round.

On the 171-yard par-3 16th, Gotterup hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Gotterup to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Gotterup's 99 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gotterup to 2 under for the round.