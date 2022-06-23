Christiaan Bezuidenhout shoots 1-under 69 in round one of the Travelers Championship

In his first round at the Travelers Championship, Christiaan Bezuidenhout hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Bezuidenhout finished his day tied for 53rd at 1 under; J.T. Poston and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 8 under; Xander Schauffele and Martin Laird are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Webb Simpson, Charles Howell III, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 5th at 6 under.

Bezuidenhout got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Bezuidenhout to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Bezuidenhout's 185 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bezuidenhout to even-par for the round.

On the par-5 sixth, Bezuidenhout's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bezuidenhout to 1 under for the round.

On the 462-yard par-4 10th hole, Bezuidenhout reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bezuidenhout to 2 under for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 13th hole, Bezuidenhout reached the green in 3 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bezuidenhout to 3 under for the round.