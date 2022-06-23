Chez Reavie shoots 3-under 67 in round one of the Travelers Championship

Chez Reavie hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Reavie finished his day tied for 15th at 3 under; J.T. Poston and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 8 under; Xander Schauffele and Martin Laird are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Webb Simpson, Charles Howell III, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 5th at 6 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 462-yard par-4 10th hole, Reavie had a 187 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Reavie to 1 under for the round.

At the 158-yard par-3 11th, Reavie hit a tee shot 164 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reavie to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Reavie's 153 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Reavie to 3 under for the round.

On the 296-yard par-4 15th hole, Reavie reached the green in 2 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reavie to 4 under for the round.

After a 269 yard drive on the 431-yard par-4 third, Reavie chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Reavie to 3 under for the round.