Chesson Hadley putts well in round one of the Travelers Championship

In his first round at the Travelers Championship, Chesson Hadley hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hadley finished his day tied for 30th at 2 under; J.T. Poston and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 8 under; Xander Schauffele and Martin Laird are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Webb Simpson, Charles Howell III, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 5th at 6 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Chesson Hadley hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 431-yard par-4 third. This moved Chesson Hadley to 1 over for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 fifth, Hadley's tee shot went 211 yards to the right intermediate rough, his second shot went 5 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 443-yard par-4 seventh hole, Hadley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadley to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 411-yard par-4 12th hole, Hadley chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Hadley to even-par for the round.

After a 255 yard drive on the 296-yard par-4 15th, Hadley chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hadley to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Hadley's 129 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hadley to 2 under for the round.