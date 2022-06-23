Charley Hoffman shoots Even-par 70 in round one of the Travelers Championship

Charley Hoffman hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at even for the tournament. Hoffman finished his day tied for 69th at even par; J.T. Poston and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 8 under; Xander Schauffele and Martin Laird are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Webb Simpson, Charles Howell III, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 5th at 6 under.

On the 431-yard par-4 third, Hoffman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoffman to 1 over for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Hoffman's his chip went 27 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 462-yard par-4 10th hole, Hoffman had a 150 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hoffman to 1 over for the round.

Hoffman got a bogey on the 431-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoffman to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Hoffman's 123 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoffman to even for the round.