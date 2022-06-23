Charles Howell III delivers a bogey-free 6-under 64 in the first at the Travelers Championship

In his first round at the Travelers Championship, Charles Howell III hit 8 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Howell III finished his day tied for 5th at 6 under with Webb Simpson and Patrick Cantlay; J.T. Poston and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 8 under; and Xander Schauffele and Martin Laird are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

On the 523-yard par-5 13th, Charles Howell III had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Charles Howell III to 1 under for the round.

On the 296-yard par-4 15th hole, Howell III reached the green in 2 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Howell III to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, Howell III's 148 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Howell III to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 341-yard par-4 second hole, Howell III had a 95 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Howell III to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Howell III's 172 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Howell III to 5 under for the round.

At the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Howell III hit a tee shot 209 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Howell III to 6 under for the round.