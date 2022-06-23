Chad Ramey putts well in round one of the Travelers Championship

Chad Ramey hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Travelers Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Ramey finished his day tied for 30th at 2 under; J.T. Poston and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 8 under; Xander Schauffele and Martin Laird are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Webb Simpson, Charles Howell III, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 5th at 6 under.

On the 523-yard par-5 13th hole, Chad Ramey reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Chad Ramey to 1 under for the round.

On the 296-yard par-4 15th hole, Ramey reached the green in 2 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ramey to 2 under for the round.

At the 431-yard par-4 17th, Ramey reached the green in 2 and rolled a 33-foot putt for birdie. This put Ramey at 3 under for the round.

After a 287 yard drive on the 434-yard par-4 first, Ramey chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Ramey to 2 under for the round.