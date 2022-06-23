Carlos Ortiz shoots 4-over 74 in round one of the Travelers Championship

In his first round at the Travelers Championship, Carlos Ortiz hit 9 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Ortiz finished his day tied for 141st at 4 over; J.T. Poston and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 8 under; Xander Schauffele and Martin Laird are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Webb Simpson, Charles Howell III, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 5th at 6 under.

At the 158-yard par-3 11th, Ortiz hit a tee shot 158 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ortiz to 1 under for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 13th, Ortiz got on the green in 5 and two-putt for double bogey, bringing Ortiz to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 421-yard par-4 14th hole, Ortiz chipped in his fourth from 8 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Ortiz at 2 over for the round.

On the 171-yard par-3 16th, Ortiz's tee shot went 152 yards to the left rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Ortiz's 106 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ortiz to 2 over for the round.

Ortiz got a bogey on the 481-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Ortiz to 3 over for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Ortiz's tee shot went 206 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.